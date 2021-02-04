Avestar Capital LLC Buys 31,042 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,042 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter.

GSY traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.56. 1,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.59.

