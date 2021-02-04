Avestar Capital LLC Grows Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 178.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 50,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $56.62.

