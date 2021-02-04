Avestar Capital LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.10. The company had a trading volume of 48,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.16. The firm has a market cap of $165.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

