Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NIKE by 300.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after buying an additional 252,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in NIKE by 12.9% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $139.88. 165,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,248,703. The company has a market capitalization of $220.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.16. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

