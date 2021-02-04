Avestar Capital LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up approximately 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $7.55 on Thursday, reaching $283.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $287.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.06 and its 200-day moving average is $229.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $411,407.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,027.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

