Avestar Capital LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 115.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,878 shares during the period. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 1.34% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURE. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 4,039.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000.

Shares of KURE traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,599. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99.

