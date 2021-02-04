Avestar Capital LLC Invests $2.73 Million in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 280,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,367,880. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

