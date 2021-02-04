Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 10,537 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.49. 1,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.00. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $129.52.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

