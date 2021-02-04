Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 6,965 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 89,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,155. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

