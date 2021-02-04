Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 558.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 489.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,562.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Shares of TSLA traded down $10.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $843.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,175,996. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $800.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,698.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $771.67 and its 200 day moving average is $512.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

