Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Announces Earnings Results

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.75, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW traded up $11.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.00. 7,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,542. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $278.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 2.08. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $45.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $946,970.64. Also, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $109,218.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,273,626. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

