Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading Up 6.2%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares were up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.86 and last traded at $43.78. Approximately 875,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,361,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 252,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

