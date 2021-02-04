AVITA Medical (RCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect AVITA Medical to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $591.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.