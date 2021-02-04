Avory & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 162,534 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 162,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,000. Omnicell comprises 13.1% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC owned about 0.38% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 10,295.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 101,106 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 38.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 161,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 53.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of OMCL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $137.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 144.17, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $252,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,703 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

