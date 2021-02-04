Avory & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 508,049 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 508,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,191,000. Nutanix makes up about 10.9% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.25% of Nutanix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. 30,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,668. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

