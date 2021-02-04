Avory & Company LLC Makes New $12.68 Million Investment in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)

Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 736,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,675,000. Mohawk Group makes up 8.5% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avory & Company LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Mohawk Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MWK traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 40,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,986. The stock has a market cap of $706.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MWK. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

