Avory & Company LLC Makes New $14.19 Million Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 337,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,000. Capri accounts for approximately 9.5% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avory & Company LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 95,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,543. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. HSBC cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.