Avory & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 115,086 Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,156,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 19.6% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.07. 23,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,746. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $263.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.66 and a 200 day moving average of $236.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

