Avory & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 64,136 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,136 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,000. Electronic Arts accounts for 6.2% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.16. 209,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,035. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.21 and its 200-day moving average is $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.65.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

