Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report sales of $115.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.60 million and the highest is $120.00 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $107.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $472.30 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $526.50 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $535.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.