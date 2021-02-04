Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Trading Up 6.8%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 125,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 80,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 22.66.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Axcella Health by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axcella Health by 260.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

