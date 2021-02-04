Axie Infinity Price Reaches $0.98 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $41.14 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.64 or 0.01318959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,202.17 or 0.05944239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005836 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

