Axie Infinity Shards Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.88 or 0.01276718 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.79 or 0.06365813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

