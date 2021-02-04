Axis DeFi Reaches 1-Day Volume of $128,564.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Axis DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $128,564.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00068982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.66 or 0.01287637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00057466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.44 or 0.06301604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006212 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000173 BTC.

AXIS is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axis DeFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

