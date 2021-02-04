AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Insider Tara D. Mackey Sells 2,052 Shares

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AZZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 103.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AZZ in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

