B. Riley Increases Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $85.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

