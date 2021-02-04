B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

TRNS stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Transcat has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $302.98 million, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,416 shares of company stock worth $686,994. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Transcat by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

