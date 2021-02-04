Baader Bank Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €82.00 Price Target

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KGX. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.42 ($84.02).

Shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching €73.50 ($86.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,822 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.73. KION GROUP AG has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

