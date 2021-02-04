Baader Bank Reiterates “€192.00” Price Target for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) received a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €164.25 ($193.24).

BC8 opened at €179.20 ($210.82) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €176.94 and a 200-day moving average of €170.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.16. Bechtle AG has a 52 week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

