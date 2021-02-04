BaaSid (BAAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.19 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $26,438.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BaaSid has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00066603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.45 or 0.01283418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,192.16 or 0.05917475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

