Badger DAO Price Tops $67.73 on Top Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $67.73 or 0.00184248 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $156.99 million and approximately $107.15 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 144.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00155042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00242852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

Badger DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

