Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Lifted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Baidu by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.26. 198,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,397. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.21 and a 200 day moving average of $153.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

