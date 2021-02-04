Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.29% of Balchem worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of BCPC opened at $112.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.40. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.