Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $249.03

Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $249.03 and traded as high as $276.00. Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) shares last traded at $270.40, with a volume of 1,120,426 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 249.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

