Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.87

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 328652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James upgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -186.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $39,045,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $23,559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,067,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 108,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

