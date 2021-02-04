Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut Bâloise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of BLHEY stock remained flat at $$17.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Bâloise has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

