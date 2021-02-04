Bâloise’s (BLHEY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Bâloise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Bâloise alerts:

Bâloise stock remained flat at $$17.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03. Bâloise has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.