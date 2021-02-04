Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 433 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,190 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,029,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 718,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 233.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,687,000 after acquiring an additional 496,537 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cfra upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.56.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $320.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,607. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $370.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.84.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

