Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

RYT traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $258.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,576. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $262.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.77.

