Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 31,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 24,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,072,434. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

