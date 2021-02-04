Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $4.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,530. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

