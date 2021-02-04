Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 426 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,089.57.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $15.36 on Thursday, hitting $2,054.71. 82,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,116.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,787.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,650.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

