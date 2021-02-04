Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,645 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after buying an additional 1,037,621 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $4,116,589.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594.

PINS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,890. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -120.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.