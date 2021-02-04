Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 927 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after purchasing an additional 865,262 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,395 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 681,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 113,520 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,621,000 after purchasing an additional 86,114 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.68. 32,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,991. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

