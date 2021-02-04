Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $101.05. 8,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,668. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.