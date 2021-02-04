Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG traded down $15.75 on Thursday, reaching $1,484.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,846. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,553.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 179.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,422.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,299.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,492.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

