Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after buying an additional 138,080 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

