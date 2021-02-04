Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $67.48. 13,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,522. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

