Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,566 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 125,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.19.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

