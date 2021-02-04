Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,029 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

